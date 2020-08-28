'Sadak 2' Early Reviews: Film critics rate Mahesh Bhatt's film 1 star; call it 'unbearable torture'

‘Sadak 2’ has been facing negative response ever since the first look of the film was launched. On August 16, it was reported that the film's trailer had emerged the third most disliked video in the world and the most disliked YouTube video in India.
The Mahesh Bhatt directorial, which unites the Bhatt family onscreen, premiered on OTT on August 28. Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Alia Bhatt-starrer skipped the traditional theatrical route, and went for a digital release.
Early reviews of the film shared by critics and movies buffs on Twitter suggest it to be “unbearable” to watch.
Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "Just cannot be compared to its first part... Lacklustre plot... Lethargic and lifeless screenwriting... Music doesn’t work either... Terrible waste of the brand Sadak and talent associated with this film."
Here are some more reactions.
‘Sadak 2’ stars his daughters Pooja and Alia Bhatt along with Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur, youngest brother of producer Siddharth Roy Kapur.
Back in June, Alia had said: "The film has different love stories and also has (an element of) thrill. The villain is someone very different and totally unexpected."
The film, a sequel of the 1991 hit "Sadak", marks the return of Mahesh Bhatt as director after two decades, and stars Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pooja Bhatt, Jisshu Sengupta, Makarand Deshpande, Gulshan Grover, Priyanka Bose, Mohan Kapur and Akshay Anand.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)