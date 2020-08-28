'Sadak 2' Early Reviews: Film critics rate Mahesh Bhatt's film 1 star; call it 'unbearable torture'

‘Sadak 2’ has been facing negative response ever since the first look of the film was launched. On August 16, it was reported that the film's trailer had emerged the third most disliked video in the world and the most disliked YouTube video in India.

The Mahesh Bhatt directorial, which unites the Bhatt family onscreen, premiered on OTT on August 28. Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Alia Bhatt-starrer skipped the traditional theatrical route, and went for a digital release.