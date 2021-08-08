'Sad, shameful': Arjun Kapoor slams news report comparing his and Malaika Arora's wealth

Actor Arjun Kapoor recently slammed a news report comparing his and his ladylove Malaika Arora's wealth.

In a now-deleted post on Instagram, the actor wrote that it is 'sad and shameful' to see discourse like this in 2021.

On Saturday, Arjun has posted a screenshot of a headline used by a media house to compare him financially with Malaika and also question the diva's source of wealth.

Expressing anger over it, the actor wrote, "It's sad & shameful to read a daft headline like this is 2021. Of course she earns well & has worked for so many years to be in a place not be compared to anyone let alone me."