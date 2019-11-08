'Sacred Games' star Surveen Chawla doesn't take a page from Jojo's book, opens up about postpartum depression

Surveen has always believed in a healthy and holistic lifestyle. She practiced yoga, and took to cardiovascular activity, and sometimes did both on the same day. She ate only home-cooked food, and fortunately, did not crave outside meals. The actress says she had put on 18 kilos, and now, six months post-delivery has only five to lose.

In the months that led to her delivery, Surveen had heard so much about post-partum depression, that she made a conscious effort to completely evade it. Surveen believes that since she is expressive, she could vent. She is not diplomatic and is also lucky to be blessed with a partner who shares everything with her.

As per the actress, one shouldn’t have to repress themselves. Throughout her pregnancy, Surveen kept herself in an emotionally-sound place. She had knowledge about what was going on with her and her baby.

“There were days when my emotions were all over the place. But, I did my best to stay centered, and share my feelings with my partner. I reminded myself every day that I was doing the best I could.”, says Surveen.

Surveen Chawla was last seen in Sacred Games 2 where Jojo as a character was so repressed she never talked to anyone about her issues.