'Sacred Games' in trouble? Anurag Kashyap's comments about Kangana Ranaut lead to a heated spat with Ranvir Shorey

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and actor Ranvir Shorey -- who recently worked together in the popular Netflix series 'Sacred Games Season 2 - got into a heated spat on Twitter, after the former shared his observations of actress Kangana Ranaut's recent interview.
After Kangana Ranaut's interview went viral on the internet, Anurag Kashyap had shared a series of tweets where he called her out for her remarks about 'those who are not with her'. After the 'Sacred Games' filmmaker went on a Twitter rant, actor Ranvir Shorey took to the micro-blogging site to take a sly dig at Kashyap.
Without mentioning his name, Ranvir tweeted, "So many independent-film-crusaders have turned mainstream-bollywood-flunkies now. These are the same people who used to rant 24/7 about the “system” for attention before they were given entry into the pearly gates of mainstream Bollywood. #Hypocrisy much?"
Netizens were quick to point out that Shorey's tweet was about Anurag Kashyap. The filmmaker then replied to the tweet and wrote, "Do you really mean that @RanvirShorey. If you do please explain . Please say exactly what you mean and whose flunky is who?"
Replying to Kashyap's tweet, Ranvir Shorey wrote, "I always say what I mean, @anuragkashyap72, you know that. And I don’t think what I’ve said lacks any clarity. It pretty much explains everything. As for taking names, that’s beneath me. I’m not trying to sling mud, but just reminding people where they come from."
Things got a little heated when Anurag Kashyap took a personal jibe at Ranvir Shorey and wrote, "So let’s talk . Right here. Whose flunky you think I am ? Dont mix the pain of your past relationship with this debate. I will say everything here .. the correction is needed in this industry like every industry . I operate alone .. bolo ."
"I didn’t mention you, so why don’t you confess whose flunky you are, if you’re so gutted by what I’ve said. And I don’t understand what you mean by “the pain of my past” nonsense. Don’t try to be my shrink. I assure you, I work even more alone than you!," replied Ranvir.
Anurag Kashyap in a series of tweets lashed out the actor. He wrote, "I operate alone and have always done . I am seeing an old friend (Kangana Ranaut) disintegrating and getting used and I am talking about that. If you think talking the truth to someone is defending another than you’re absolutely incorrect. I do not defend anybody . Nobody funds me - cont"
"And no one works with outsiders more than me .. and I can see what’s wrong with all that is going on and I see the game Being played and people being used . Trust me I am not gutted by what you said , no one could gut me in 27 years .. and I am absolutely calm," he added.
In another tweet he wrote, "And I will say this clearly - I am speaking here with you because I won’t allow you or anyone to distract or change the narrative of how the industry is being used. I won’t allow you to change or create the perception about me and make. Anyone believe otherwise."
'Sonchiriya' actor Ranvir Shorey then asked Kashyap to not 'belittle others when they’re crying out.' He said that 'independent cinema has been and always will be more than' Kashyap.
For the unversed, the duo recently worked together in the popular Netflix series 'Sacred Games Season 2. Also starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi, Saif Ali Khan and Kalki Koechlin in lead roles the season 2 was directed by Neeraj and Anurag.
