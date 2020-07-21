'Sacred Games' in trouble? Anurag Kashyap's comments about Kangana Ranaut lead to a heated spat with Ranvir Shorey

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and actor Ranvir Shorey -- who recently worked together in the popular Netflix series 'Sacred Games Season 2 - got into a heated spat on Twitter, after the former shared his observations of actress Kangana Ranaut's recent interview.

After Kangana Ranaut's interview went viral on the internet, Anurag Kashyap had shared a series of tweets where he called her out for her remarks about 'those who are not with her'. After the 'Sacred Games' filmmaker went on a Twitter rant, actor Ranvir Shorey took to the micro-blogging site to take a sly dig at Kashyap.

Without mentioning his name, Ranvir tweeted, "So many independent-film-crusaders have turned mainstream-bollywood-flunkies now. These are the same people who used to rant 24/7 about the “system” for attention before they were given entry into the pearly gates of mainstream Bollywood. #Hypocrisy much?"