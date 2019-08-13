Sacred Games 2: Where to watch full episodes, timings, and all you need to know

With 2 more days to go, fans are getting excited for the upcoming season of Sacred Games. The show which brought a new fame to digital content was also first big star collaboration with international streaming platform Netflix. Starring Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui Sacred Games quickly took over the internet post its launch June 2018. It was then subbed in 20 languages thanks to its quick climb to fame.

The most anticipated season 2 will hit your digital screens on August 14, mid night, i.e. on Independence Day August 15, with the entire season will be available to binge stream online. The season 1 comprised of 8 episode and so will season 2.

The makers in wake of the release date coming closer helped jog their fans memories with a recap clip with Nawazudi Siddiqui. The video has Gaitonde tell the tale of how the story goes with help of Pankaj Tripati in Guruji’s style.

Season 1 played back and forth as audience saw Mumbai in the 80’s and 90’s with Gaitonde in the center of it, and in present time when inspector Sartaj is investigating bizarre events linked to the gangster and his death in the first episode.