Sacred Games 2: Twitteratti reacts with hilarious memes

Other than Raksha Bandhan gifts if there is anything people were waiting for on 15th August this year then it is the return of Netflix’s hit series Sacred Games. The show rose to fame immediately post launch of its first season back in 2018.

The first season managed to hype up its presence and anticipation around show at an international level. The streaming platform announced plans for season two right after its launch. Starring Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Pankaj Tripathi Sacred Games became the Indian Game of Thrones.

The Netflix twitter handle of India made the official announcement when the show went live. The tweet read, “405 din rukhe the, ab balidaan dene ka samay aaya hai. SACRED GAMES 2 IS NOW STREAMING.” The show aired midnight and since the release Twitter has already shared their verdict of the show that comes with a series of memes.

Here are some of the most hilarious meme reactions to the show: