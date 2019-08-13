Sacred Games 2: Kalki Koechlin as ‘Batya Abelman’ will run a chill down your spine

Kalki Koechlin marks her decade in the Industry this year and she will be next seen in the most awaited season 2 of Sacred Games. The actress shared a teaser for the show’s launch in 2 days.

The video shows Kalki in a Sadhavi look preaching how waiting for the end is stressful so we should just wait and watch. The feels and music in the teaser are goosebumps worthy.

Kalki captioned the image as, “Be patient logon... #Repost @netflix_in (@get_repost) ・・・ The end of the wait is near, and Batya Abelman is waiting for you. #SacredGames2”