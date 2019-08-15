Sacred Games 2 Early Reviews: Fans sacrifice life and sleep for this binge-worthy hit Netflix series

Sacred Games season 2 has become the highlight of this Independence Day, while most are waking up to hoist the flag, many are now taking to their bed after binging the entire show overnight. The season two catches up after Sartaj finds Trivedi in Gaitonde’s bunker. You will also so be introduced to a few new characters played by Kalki Koechlin and Ranvir Shorey and a whole new level of mystery and threat to the city.

Netizens have been sharing their reviews and binge experience all night since the show aired midnight on August 14th. The Netflix twitter handle of India made the official announcement when the show went live. The tweet read, “405 din rukhe the, ab balidaan dene ka samay aaya hai. SACRED GAMES 2 IS NOW STREAMING.”

And while there are always a few who cannot be pleased Twitter has given the verdict that this has been a hell of a ride for everyone. Take a look at the early reviews: