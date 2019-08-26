‘Sacred Games 2’ co-director gives a befitting reply to troll comparing ‘Mob Lynching Scene’ to 'Item Number'

Scared Games 2 even since before the launch has fair share of controversies. First Delhi MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa slammed Anurag Kashyap for disrespecting Sikhism and now co-director Neeraj Ghaywan is being targeted for showcasing a mob lynching scene in the show.

The social media user compared the scene of a Muslim boy being lynched by a mob of young people with an item number in any Bollywood movie. Shared on Sunday the tweet read, "Other directors put an item number in their movies which has no connection with the story, Anurag kashyap put a mob-lynching in his show which had no connection with the story #SacredGamesS2."

Neeraj however without losing his calm replied to the user, “You didn’t have the courage to put up even a solidarity tweet when a real lynching has happened. And now to hide your lack of narrative understanding, you equate someone’s courage to put it up on a global platform as ‘item number’? Amazing!”