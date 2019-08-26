‘Sacred Games 2’ co-director gives a befitting reply to troll comparing ‘Mob Lynching Scene’ to 'Item Number'

Scared Games 2 even since before the launch has fair share of controversies. First Delhi MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa slammed Anurag Kashyap for disrespecting Sikhism and now co-director Neeraj Ghaywan is being targeted for showcasing a mob lynching scene in the show.
The social media user compared the scene of a Muslim boy being lynched by a mob of young people with an item number in any Bollywood movie. Shared on Sunday the tweet read, "Other directors put an item number in their movies which has no connection with the story, Anurag kashyap put a mob-lynching in his show which had no connection with the story #SacredGamesS2."
Neeraj however without losing his calm replied to the user, “You didn’t have the courage to put up even a solidarity tweet when a real lynching has happened. And now to hide your lack of narrative understanding, you equate someone’s courage to put it up on a global platform as ‘item number’? Amazing!”
He then share a thread tweet, calling ou the user for comparing the scene to an item number, "I directed the lynching scene. Surely you can say it didn’t work for YOU or that you didn’t get it. You have no idea how difficult it is put out something like that with your real name. And when you discredit it by appropriating it to something frivolous as item number, it hurts!"
Sacred Games season 2 was one of the most anticipated releases on Independence Day this year, the show however didn’t leave everyone happy. Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi, Saif Ali Khan and Kalki Koechlin in lead roles the season 2 was directed by Neeraj and Anurag.
