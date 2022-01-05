Sachin Tendulkar is all praise for Ranveer Singh's 'brilliant' performance in '83': 'Soaked in all the Kapil paaji traits'

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has been receiving praise from fans and critics for his performance in '83', directed by Kabir Khan.

Taking to his official Twitter account on Wednesday, legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also heaped praises on Ranveer's latest sports drama, based on India's historic victory in the 1983 World Cup.

"A brilliant ‘all-round’ display by @RanveerOfficial in 83. Really soaked in all the @therealkapildev paaji traits to make us reminisce the iconic moments of our first-ever World Cup victory. I know the win really inspired the little boy," he tweeted.

Sachin then dropped a hint to find him in the film as well, when he wrote: "I know the win really inspired the little boy."

The film shows a little boy enjoying Team India's victory in the final of the World Cup. For the unversed, that little boy with curly hair is Sachin.

Responding to the legendary cricketer's message for him, Ranveer tweeted, "And then the little boy went on to inspire generations! Thank you, Master! This means everything."

Ranveer essays the role of legendary former cricketer Kapil Dev in the sports drama.

Interestingly, Ranveer's wife-- actress Deepika Padukone plays the role of Romi, Kapil Dev's wife in the film.

'83' has been receiving positive reviews from the audience as well as critics. It also stars Jatin Sarna, Boman Irani, Pankaj Tripathi, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Tahir Raj bhasin, Ammy Virk, Sahil Khattar, Dhairya Karwa and others.

Published on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 06:56 PM IST