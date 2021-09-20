Saba Ali Khan wonders if Saif-Kareena's son Jeh resembles her as she compares a childhood photo with him

Saba Ali Khan, who's an avid social media user, on Monday shared a photo of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's younger son Jeh and wondered if he resembles her.

Taking to Instagram, Saba shared a collage which features her nephew Jeh's photo and her childhood photo.

"My JAaN.....! Jeh Jaan.... and moi. Do we resemblance each other? Definitely.. clicked alike know (sic)!" she wrote in the caption.

When a user commented on her post saying that the two indeed resemble each other, Saba replied, "In reality..probably not but in these photographs... think we def do."

Saba often shares pictures of her family, especially her nieces and nephews - Jehangir, Taimur Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu - on Instagram.

For those unversed, Saba is the middle child of Sharmila Tagore and late cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.

Kareena and Saif welcomed Jeh in February this year. Jeh has been the talk of the town ever since he was born.

Meanwhile, Kareena and Saif and currently enjoying a vacation with Taimur and Jeh. The actress has been treating fans with adorable photos of her family. However, she has not yet revealed the name of the beautiful location of her vacation.

Earlier in August, they had gone for a vacation at the Maldives to celebrate Saif's 51st birthday.

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen opposite Aamir Khan in 'Laal Singh Chadha'. On the other hand, Saif will be seen in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2', 'Adipurush', and the Hindi remake of 'Vikram Vedha'.

Published on: Monday, September 20, 2021, 01:42 PM IST