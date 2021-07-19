Saba Ali Khan has a classy reply to netizen who said she loves Sara more than Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh

Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba, who recently shared adorable throwback pictures of actress Sara Ali Khan, replied to a netizen who said that she loves her niece more than she loves her nephews -- Ibrahim, Taimur and baby Jeh.
Saba, on Sunday, took to Instagram to share a cute throwback picture of herself and Sara.
Sharing it, she wrote: "My HEART… On my Lap. Her heart...on the teddy bear! My Jaan.. My best moments..in my late teens(so not my best pic)... Spending time with my niece n nephew...in Bombay. Visits from Delhi. #throwback #memoriesforlife #thosewerethedays #niecelove #alwaysandforever."
Reacting to the post, a fan commented: "@sabapataudi Mam Saba i think u love Sara most then Ibrahim, Taimoor nd Jeh @saraalikhan95."
To this, Saba replied, "@eeshalvishanaholic and Inaaya. LOTs too.... All my babies."
Saba Pataudi is Saif Ali Khan and Soha's elder sister.
Sara is the daughter of Saif and his ex-wife Amrita Singh while Taimur and Jeh are Saif's sons from his second marriage to Kareena Kapoor.
Saif, who tied the knot with Kareena in October 2012, welcomed first child Taimur Ali Khan four years later on December 20, 2016, and second child Jeh on February 21 this year.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Saif last appeared in the Amazon streaming series 'Tandav'. He has 'Bunty Aur Babli 2', 'Bhoot Police' and 'Adipurush' in the pipeline.
Sara Ali Khan will be seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in Aanand L Rai's 'Atrangi Re'.
