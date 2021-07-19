Saba Ali Khan has a classy reply to netizen who said she loves Sara more than Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh

Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba, who recently shared adorable throwback pictures of actress Sara Ali Khan, replied to a netizen who said that she loves her niece more than she loves her nephews -- Ibrahim, Taimur and baby Jeh.

Saba, on Sunday, took to Instagram to share a cute throwback picture of herself and Sara.

Sharing it, she wrote: "My HEART… On my Lap. Her heart...on the teddy bear! My Jaan.. My best moments..in my late teens(so not my best pic)... Spending time with my niece n nephew...in Bombay. Visits from Delhi. #throwback #memoriesforlife #thosewerethedays #niecelove #alwaysandforever."