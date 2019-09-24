'Saand Ki Aankh' trailer: The heroic story of Shooter Dadis

New Delhi: The trailer of Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer 'Saand Ki Aankh' is finally out and it shows the audience the heroic story of Shooter Dadis - Chandro and Prakashi Tomar.

The 'Pink' actor took to Twitter to share the trailer of the upcoming movie and wrote, "Here it is... our labour of love ... But this one is dedicated to all the mothers.... #SaandKiAankh." The trailer begins with a man saying, "This gun is not a joke. This is a man's ornament and only looks good in their hands."

Just a few seconds later, Bhumi Pednekar, who is portraying 87-year-old sharpshooter Chandro Tomar, is showing off her exemplary shooting skills. Thereafter, Taapsee, who is playing Prakashi Tomar also proves her mettle by hitting straight at the target, which she calls "Saand Ki Aankh".