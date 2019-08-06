Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor stuns in wine coloured dress for 'Enni Sohni' song

Creating all the buzz by dropping sneak peeks from Saaho, Shraddha Kapoor recently shared stills from the recently released song ‘Enni Sohni’ and looking mesmerizing as ever, the star has impressed everyone, yet again.

Looking like a goddess, Shraddha was seen in a burgundy wine gown matched with dramatic silhouettes and dazzly black earrings. Giving us fashion inspiration and good vibes, Shraddha definitely steals the show with this look.