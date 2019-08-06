Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor stuns in wine coloured dress for 'Enni Sohni' song

Creating all the buzz by dropping sneak peeks from Saaho, Shraddha Kapoor recently shared stills from the recently released song ‘Enni Sohni’ and looking mesmerizing as ever, the star has impressed everyone, yet again.
Looking like a goddess, Shraddha was seen in a burgundy wine gown matched with dramatic silhouettes and dazzly black earrings. Giving us fashion inspiration and good vibes, Shraddha definitely steals the show with this look.
Hailed as the most liked personality in Bollywood, Shraddha never fails to capture eyes with her fashion choices ranging from ethnic to stylish and chic; you name it, she will nail it with her sartorial picks. While the actress is witnessed hopping from one city to another for her shoots and her three big films, Saaho, Chhichhore and Street Dancer, Shraddha traveled to various cities for her shoot schedules.
This year is definitely a treat for her fans as she has two releases lined up Saaho alongside Baahubali fame Prabhas, Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore and both have her looking extremely different from each other.
