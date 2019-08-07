Saaho: Prabhas thanks makers of 'Chhichhore' for shifting release date

Chennai: Actor Prabhas has shared a note thanking other directors and producers for postponing the release of their movies for his upcoming film "Saaho". The shift been done to avert any clash at the box office.

Prabhas on Tuesday shared a note on Instagram, which read: " A big thank you to all actors, producers and directors of the films who have had to reschedule their release dates to accommodate 'Saaho'. Team 'Saaho' is grateful to all of you, and we wish you the very best for your releases."