Saaho: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor's big bang theory goes bust

Film: Saaho

Cast: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor;

Direction: Sujeeth

Rating: ** (2 stars)

The big bang theory of Indian mainstream cinema is often best applied with a South Indian dash, "Saaho" tries reiterating that fact. Although Prabhas' latest blinds you with the spectacular polish of a Hollywood action blockbuster, it is intrinsically a product manufactured in the Telugu film factory. The film reminds once again that, when it comes to serving loud 'desi' commercial entertainment, nothing can quite out-shout vintage Tollywood masala.

We are back on the formula highway again, where an eight-minute uncut action scene that cost Rs 70 crore (some say it is Rs 90 crore) seems more significant than a screenplay that, by the look of it, took less than 7 minutes to lock. Keeping with formula film tradition, don't look for logic here. What's more, despite trying to unfold with the urgency of a thriller, "Saaho" is mostly predictable and often convoluted. It sticks to a very basic good-versus-evil script that lets Prabhas play the field as a fighter, dancer, cool loverboy and angry young man - in short, the complete package.

"Saaho" was always all about Prabhas, director Sujeeth and his crew never for a moment lose focus from that fact. They have tried preparing a foolproof parcel that solely aims to cash in on the tremendous star power Prabhas garnered post the "Baahubali" films. It is a tailor-made script where every scene plays to the macho star's strength, and Prabhas is effective, too, carrying the film on his shoulder with a hulk of a screen presence. If the sole intention of this film was to showcase a very different side of his glamour, "Saaho" does adequately.

This time, however, the Prabhas impact wholly misses the "Baahubali" magic.

Without giving away spoilers, the film tries banking on a core crafted out by mixing the quintessential action thriller with the distinctly flashy idiom of the Great South Indian Potboiler. The clichÃ©s don't change. Only, they are reorganised to suit new-age tastes.