'Saaho' Box Office collection: Prabhas starrer inches towards Rs 80 crore mark

New Delhi: Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer 'Saaho' that struck gold at the box office on the very first day of its release by minting Rs 24.40 crore is inching towards clocking Rs 80 crore at the box office.

The film had raked in Rs 79.08 crore till Sunday.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the first-day box office collection of the flick on his Twitter.

According to Taran, the film showed a big gain on Day 3 of its release.

"#Saaho sets the BO on fire..Shows big gains on Day 3... Packs a phenomenal total in its opening weekend... North and East India are exceptional, other circuits fantastic too... Fri 24.40 cr, Sat 25.20 cr, Sun 29.48 cr. Total: Rs 79.08 cr Nett BOC. India biz. #Hindi version," he tweeted.

The analyst also shared the opening weekend collection of other Prabhas-starrer mega hits- 'Baahubali' which made Rs 22.35 crore and 'Baahubali 2: the conclusion' earned Rs 128 crore.

Along with Shraddha and Prabhas, the film also features Mahesh Manjrekar, Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Murli Sharma, and Chunky Panday.

'Saaho' also marks the 'Ek Villain' actor's debut in the South Indian film industry.

The movie released in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi, had released on August 30, this year.