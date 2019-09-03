Saaho Box Office collection: Prabhas’ action thriller to enter 100 Crore Club

Saaho, starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor hit theatres last weekend as a solo release. The film by day 5 is inching towards the 100 crore club. After the weekend, the Hindi version on Monday scored a strong hold by adding 14 core to the kitty. With the long and festive weekend Saaho got a much needed support on screen. The film’s total collection is currently at Rs. 93 crore.

Written and directed by Sujeeth, the film has received some negative reviews from its audience, however it continues to hold itself well in cinemas. Taran Adarsh announced the Day 4 number this morning and wrote, “#Saaho collects in double digits on Day 4, aided by #GaneshChaturthi holiday [some parts of #India]... Mass centres strong... Tue-Thu biz crucial... #Saaho Fri 24.40 cr, Sat 25.20 cr, Sun 29.48 cr, Mon 14.20 cr. Total: ₹ 93.28 cr Nett BOC. #India biz. #Hindi version.”