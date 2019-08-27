Russell Peters to return for a live performance in India in October

Mumbai: Indo-Canadian comedian Russell Peters will be back to perform in India this October, as part of a return leg of his 'Deported World Tour'.

Peters was in India in June. In this phase II of the performance, he will perform in Pune on October 1, in Ahmedabad on October 4 and Hyderabad on October 6.

"Our India leg earlier this year was 'sold out' but I could sense from the sheer response that a lot more people could lap it up once more. I've always loved performing in India - the audiences here have some crazy enthusiasm and energy - and this time they'd be from cities I haven't performed in," Peters said.