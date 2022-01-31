'Runway 34' actress Aakanksha Singh to feature in political thriller web series 'Rangbaaz'

Actress Aakanksha Singh has always chosen different and impactful roles whenever she has appeared on screen. Be it in the Hindi film industry or down South, her choices always shine out. And now the actress, who was seen in 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania', is all set to add another feather to her cap, as she is going to be a part of a political thriller, titled 'Rangbaaz'.

According to a source close to the development, the actress is currently shooting in Lucknow for the same and this role is very different from anything that Aakanksha has ever done on screen before, thus she is pretty excited about it.

“The story and her character is inspired from Hena Shahab, the wife of don-turned-politician Mohammad Shahabuddin, and the actress is leaving no stone unturned to nail her part,” the source informs.

"The part promises to show the actress in a new light and Aakanksha is pursuing any kind of information available so as to bring authenticity and integrity to her portrayal. She is doing extensive research at her end by reading on everything there is about Hena and is also watching her interviews and seeing videos available on her. Aakanksha still has a few days of shoot left in Lucknow but she is really thrilled about this revolutionary part,” the source adds

Not just this, but Aakanksha has some more interesting projects up ahead. She will be next seen as Ajay Devgn’s wife in the actor’s upcoming directorial 'Runway 34', which also features Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh.

Recently, she also delved into the OTT space with the Telugu web series 'Parampara', which has been appreciated really well.

There are some reports of her being a part of another big project, but there hasn’t been any confirmation the same, but things look to be heading in a brighter direction for Aakanksha.

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 05:39 PM IST