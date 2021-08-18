Rumoured lovebirds Vidyut Jammwal, Nandita Mahtani look adorable together in THIS viral photo

Advertisement

Actor Vidyut Jammwal confirmed he is dating fashion designer Nandita Mahtani by sharing a picture of her on social media in January.

Now, another unseen picture of the couple is doing the rounds on the internet. In the photo, both Vidyut and Nandita can be seen smiling for the camera.

While the couple has never openly talked about their relationship, their PDA on social media often grabs the attention of their fans and followers.

Take a look at their picture here:

Last month, Nandita congratulated Vidyut for his new journey in the film industry as a producer.

Resharing Vidyut's post on Instagram, Nandita wrote, "Congratulations V! Success,love & good luck to you and team @actionherofilms."

Replying to her in the comments section, the actor wrote, "Thank you Nandi baby."

Check out Nandita's post here:

In September 2020, Vidyut had revealed about his relationship and that he really likes his girl. This revelation happened during Vidyut Jammwal's third episode of X-Rayed by Vidyut featuring Michael Jai White.

Vidyut had said, "I have just started seeing somebody. I really like this girl and before you get to know through other sources, I think Michael has inspired me to say it".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vidyut began filming for the sequel to his 2020 action-thriller 'Khuda Haafiz' last month. Titled 'Khuda Haafiz Chapter II Agni Pariksha', the new movie is backed by Panorama Studios and directed by Faruk Kabir.

It was supposed to go on floors in April this year, but was postponed due to the second Covid wave.

Vidyut has his hands full with several pending projects. He recently completed Vipul’s (and Zee Studios’s) home production, 'Sanak', which is being directed by Kanishk Varma, and stars Neha Dhupia, Chandan Roy Sanyal and Rukmini Maitra.

Who is Nandita Mahtani?

Nandita is a fashion designer. She was born and brought up in Mumbai. She is best known for designing and styling the Indian Cricket Captain Virat Kohli, for a few years.

Apart from that, Nandita is also co-owner of an event company Playground. This venture is also co-owned by actor Dino Morea and Vishal Shetty.

Published on: Wednesday,August 18, 2021, 02:58 PM IST