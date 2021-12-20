Rumoured couple Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna spotted leaving in the same car after dinner; see pics

Rumoured lovebirds Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna stepped out for dinner in Mumbai on Sunday.

According to photos and videos doing the rounds on social media platforms, the actors were spotted leaving together in the same car.

Both the actors, who will soon making their debut in Bollywood, are rumoured to be in a relationship since quite some time now.

While Rashmika will be seen opposite Sidharth Malhotra in 'Mission Majnu', Vijay is gearing up for the release of 'Liger', which also stars Ananya Panday and boxing legend Mike Tyson.

In the recent photos, Rashmika is seen sporting an all-black semi-formal look. Her hair was left casually open. On the other hand, Vijay was spotted in a tiger-print shirt, black pants, and white loafers.

Take a look at their photos here:

Vijay and Rashmika have impressed fans with their chemistry in films like 'Geetha Govindam' and 'Dear Comrade.

Fans go gaga over their chemistry both on-screen and off-screen. Even though they have not admitted or talked about their relationship officially, there have been several incidents on social media that add fuel to the fire.

Published on: Monday, December 20, 2021, 11:03 AM IST