Rumoured boyfriend Meezaan Jaaferi is all hearts for Navya Nanda's latest Instagram post

Taking to the comments section, the 'Malaal' actor wrote, "Can you show your face," with a heart-eyes and heart emoji.

The rumours of their relationship first sparked off when they were spotted together in town for a movie date. However, refuting all the chaos, Meezaan told Mumbai Mirror, "We're from the same friends' circle, she is my sister's bestie and a really good friend. I'm not in a relationship with anyone."

According to a report by India Today, Navya Naveli Nanda was clicked with a mystery man on a movie date, back in 2017. The man who hid is face from the shutterbugs is believed to be Meezaan.

On the work front, the Junior Jaffrey was last seen romancing Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal in 'Malaal', which was directed by Mangesh Hadawale.

He is all set to play the lead in Priyadarshan directorial 'Hungama 2', which also stars Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty and south actor Pranitha Subhash.