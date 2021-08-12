'Rula kar hi manogi': Kiara Advani's emotional performance in 'Shershaah' leaves Vicky Kaushal in tears

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's 'Shershaah' released on Amazon Prime Video on Thursday and the war drama has been getting mixed reactions from the audience and critics.

Actor Vicky Kaushal, who had attended the film's screening with his rumoured girlfriend, actress Katrina Kaif, on Wednesday said that he got emotional after watching the performances of Kiara and Sidharth.

Taking to his Instagram story, Vicky applauded the remarkable performances of the cast and said that he loved the film.

"Loved the Film. The valour and sacrifice of Capt. Batra had me in tears. Salute to all the brave-hearts. Kudos to the entire team of #Shershaah #VishnuVardhan @karanjohar @sidhmalhotra you have had a long journey with the FIlm and it's all so worth it. You are absolutely smashing brother."

Appreciating her 'Lust Stories' co-star Kiara, he added, "@kiaraaliaadvani tum toh yaar rula kar hi manogi. So so good. Must watch... kyunki, YEH DIL MAANGE MORE!!!"

Replying to the same, Kiara said, "Big Hug Vicky".

'Shershaah', based on life of Kargil martyr Captain Vikram Batra, is directed by Vishnuvardhan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky is undergoing intense fitness training for his role in 'The Immortal Ashwatthama', which is being helmed by Aditya Dhar.

Vicky will also be seen in 'Sardar Uddham Singh', 'Takht', and 'Sam Bahadur'.

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 12:50 PM IST