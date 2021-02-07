Rucha Hasabnis Birthday Special: Remember Rashi from Rasoda, here's what she's up to now

'Rasode me kon tha' was a social media trend which was followed by innumerable fans and celebrities. Well Rashi, the one who faced the wrath of Kokila Modi after the 'rasoda' query turns 33 on 8th February.

Born in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Rucha was born in Mumbai Maharashtra. The actress made her TV debut with a Marathi series named 'Chaar Choughi' back in 2009.

The actress also appeared as a contestant in 'Comedy Circus ke Taansen' but her biggest break which made her a household name came through 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya'. She played Rashi Jigar Modi which was liked by the audiences.

Rucha married Rahul Jagdale in 2015. The couple was blessed with an adorable daughter in 2019 whom they named 'Ruhi'. Reportedly the actress decided to quit acting and focus on her married life but recently she claimed that she might return if an extremely interesting role is offered to her.

Here are some adorable pictures of the actress with daughter Ruhi-