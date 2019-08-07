Rs 7.5 Lakh! Karan Johar’s swanky airport look costs the same as a car

The Dharma Production owner and most successful producer of Bollywood, Karan Johar was clicked by shutterbugs at the Mumbai International airport with his bestie Shah Rukh Khan. They both were snapped by paps as they were leaving for the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne in Australia.

But Lenses caught our attention when we saw KJo’s swanky airport look can get us an average yet comfortable car in India. The filmmaker was seen wearing a navy blue Vaquera ‘Dry Clean Only’ printed jacket which is for Rs and the bag he was carrying is Keepall Ss19 Virgil Abloh Hologram Prism 50 Bandouliere Clear Canvas Travel Bag from Louis Vuitton that costs around 10,495 USD which is Rs 7,28,695.