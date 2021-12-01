Rs 7 lakh per night! That's the cost of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding suites at Six Senses Resort

Jaipur: Preparations for the much-hyped marriage between Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have begun at the Six Senses Fort Barwara located in Sawai Madhopur district in Rajasthan.

An event management company has been entrusted with the responsibility of making all the necessary arrangements for the big day.

Accordingly, special suites have been booked for the bride and the groom at the lavish hotel. While Vicky will put up at the Raja Mansingh suite, Katrina will be staying at the Rani Padmavati suit, both most expensive suites in the hotel. The tariff for the suites is Rs 7 lakh each for one night.

Both the suites have private swimming pools and gradens attached to them, while the windows open to a grand view of the Aravali hills.

The hotel has two more suites costing Rs 7 lakh each per night, while it has 15 suites worth Rs 4 lakh. The one-night tariff for the rest of the rooms is Rs 1 lakh per room.

Security has been tightened in the entire area, and restrictions have been imposed on the movement of people.

Katrina and Vicky, along with their family members, are expected to check-in on December 6, and depart on December 11.

The wedding preparations have been entrusted to six different vendors, who will arrange flowers, decoration, security, transportation, food and jungle safaris.

For security arrangements, 100 bouncers will come from Jaipur on December 5. Rajasthan police personnel will also be deployed for the security of the VIP guests.

The wedding programmes are likely to be held between December 4 and December 12. The two are expected to tie the knot on December 9, as per Hindu customs.

The 'Sangeet' ceremony will be held on December 7, followed by the 'Mehendi' ceremony the next day.

A special reception will be held after the wedding ceremony on December 10.

Published on: Wednesday, December 01, 2021, 08:42 AM IST