Rs 64,000 per night! Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to marry at Six Senses Fort Hotel in Rajasthan: Report

Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to tie the knot at the Six Senses Fort Hotel in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district.

As per IANS, the wedding celebrations will be held from December 7-12 and the booking has been done in the hotel for the same.

However, its formal announcement is yet to be made.

While the Six Senses fort has several options to choose from in order to accommodate, its most-expensive abode called the Raja Man Singh Suite costs anywhere between Rs 64,000 to Rs 90,000 as per its website, depending on the dates and availability.

The suite comprises of a circular pool, terrace, outdoor shower, pantry and more.

Many event companies will work together to organise the VIP wedding. Different companies are being hired for different events, confirmed officials.

Representatives of these event companies are searching rooms in different hotels in Sawai Madhopur.

On the other hand, the team of Katrina and Vicky Kaushal has also started preparing for the wedding.

A 10-member team reached Six Senses Barwara Fort on Tuesday to take stock of the situation.

According to the information received from the hotel management, the team monitored all arrangements related to the wedding.

They did a recce from which place the groom will come sitting on the horse, where will the mehendi be organised and so on.

However, the wedding programs have not been announced yet.

