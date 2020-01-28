'Rs 50 kaat over acting ka': Twitter trolls Dia Mirza for breaking down at JLF

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza, made it to the headlines on Tuesday after she had an emotional breakdown at Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF). A video of Dia's emotional breakdown has been doing rounds of the internet. The actress can be seen profusely crying while speaking at a panel discussion regarding climate change.
The video has been going viral on Twitter and netizens took to the comments section to mock the actress for her 'overacting'.
"I don’t need paper but I will drive around in a fuel guzzling premium SUV and post its photos on Instagram," wrote a user.
Another user wrote, "Wow Kya ₹50 ka overacting. @deespeak doesn't have issues using trees for her furniture & flooring, an pertrol guzzling SUV or use ₹2.26 lakhs worth of water for her use. All this helps to save environment while a tissue paper for her glycerine induced crying is dangerous"
Here are some of the Twitter reactions:
On being asked later about what made her emotional, Mirza said, "My day started really well yesterday (January 26)... At around 3 (early morning) this news alert came on my phone for a very big player, NBA player who I followed for a while." She said referring to Kobe Bryant who died in a helicopter crash along with his daughter and seven others.
"His chopper crashing in California disturbed me. It really upset me. There are different things that upset us on different days, but we take care of ourselves. I was overwhelmed because my blood pressure was low," she added.
