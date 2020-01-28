'Rs 50 kaat over acting ka': Twitter trolls Dia Mirza for breaking down at JLF

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza, made it to the headlines on Tuesday after she had an emotional breakdown at Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF). A video of Dia's emotional breakdown has been doing rounds of the internet. The actress can be seen profusely crying while speaking at a panel discussion regarding climate change.

The video has been going viral on Twitter and netizens took to the comments section to mock the actress for her 'overacting'.

"I don’t need paper but I will drive around in a fuel guzzling premium SUV and post its photos on Instagram," wrote a user.

Another user wrote, "Wow Kya ₹50 ka overacting. @deespeak doesn't have issues using trees for her furniture & flooring, an pertrol guzzling SUV or use ₹2.26 lakhs worth of water for her use. All this helps to save environment while a tissue paper for her glycerine induced crying is dangerous"

Here are some of the Twitter reactions: