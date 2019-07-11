Rs 3.5 Lakh! Kareena Kapoor Khan poses with her luxury Chanel Vanity Case Bag

<p>Bollywood’s Begum Kareena Kapoor Khan always presents herself in unique and stylish ways. It seems like Kareena loves to stock on some Chanel accessories. Her recent investment is a bag that has six figures in its price tag.</p><p>Karisma Kapoor uploaded a lovely picture of her sister Kareena, in which we can spot the bag in question. It is a Chanel Large Vanity Case Bag which is for $ 5,200 dollars, which has an Indian currency cost of Rs 3.5 lakh.</p>.<p>On work front, Bebo is currently shooting for ‘Angrezi Medium’ with co-actor Irrfan Khan in London, The film is being helmed by Homi Adajania. She will also be seen in ‘Good News’ with Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani.</p>.Kareena Kapoor Khan's Chanel Bag costs Rs 3.1 Lakh!.<p><strong>For all the live updates, latest news, views on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">Cricket World Cup 2019</a>, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019</a>. Follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">World Cup 2019</a></strong></p>