Rs 190 Crore for theatrical rights of Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt starrer ‘Inshallah’

Salman Khan recently announced that his upcoming collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been postponed. The actor didn’t reveal the reason behind its delay but also assured his fans that he will on screen for Eid 2020 celebrations nonetheless.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah has been the talk of the town since its announcement. The film is also set to bring Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt together for the first time. Reports also suggest the film has already gone on floor, and they cast is shooting for a song in a studio in Mumbai.

Some other reports also suggest the film’s theatrical rights have been sold for a whopping Rs 190 crores. Pinkvilla revealed a source saying, "There is someone trying to do foul play and sabotage Salman's movie. But now, SLB has sold the rights to Jayantilal Gada of Pen Cinemas at a huge price. Bhansali is also producing the film, along with Salman Khan Films. He has sold the movie for Rs 165 crore plus additional Rs 25 crore for P&A, which makes it a Rs 190 crore and that's huge."

This collaboration between Salman and Sanjay will be Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam after 20 years. The film reportedly will see Salman as a businessman in his 40’s while Alia will play an aspiring actor.

''Salman is a businessman in his mid-40s. The character is reminiscent of his turn in his 1997 romcom Jab Pyar Kisise Hota Hai. Alia plays a 20-something aspiring actress. All the factors, including age gap, have been taken into consideration. The story will justify the teaming up of two actors, from different generations, on a romantic journey,'' a Mumbai Mirror report had earlier quoted a source as saying.

The love story is co-produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali Productions and Salman Khan Films.