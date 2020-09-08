Rs 15 crore myth busted? Rumi Jaffery reacts to claims of Rhea defrauding Sushant

On July 31, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a case of money laundering over transactions worth Rs 15 crore related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

An ED official said that it had registered a criminal case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The development came amid the complaint of Sushant's father K.K. Singh, to Bihar Police against his son's girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty.

The ED named Rhea and her family members in the case on the basis of the Bihar Police FIR.

According to the FIR Singh alleged that Sushant had Rs 17 crore in his account but within months Rs 15 crore was transferred to accounts not linked to him. He even alleged that Rhea used to control Sushant's ATM and credit cards and money was deposited in the accounts of her family members. Sushant's account in Kotak Mahindra bank was emptied by her.