'Rs 100 crore club is dead': Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur predicts end of ‘star system’

The uncertainty around the reopening of theatres, which were shut down in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, has pushed the makers to consider a digital release. Several big-ticket Bollywood movies have been scheduled to release on OTT platforms, while a few others have been indefinitely postponed. On Tuesday, director Shekhar Kapur predicted the end of Bollywood's 100 crore club.

He tweeted, "Theatres are not going to open for atleast a year. So all hype around first weeks business of 100+ crores is dead. So the theatrical Star System is dead.” He added, “Stars will have to go to existing OTT platform or stream films themselves through their own apps. Technology is quite simple."