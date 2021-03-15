RRR: SS Rajamouli drops first look of Alia Bhatt as 'Sita' on her 28th birthday

Piquing the interests of fans for his much-anticipated film 'RRR', filmmaker SS Rajamouli dropped the first look of Alia Bhatt as 'Sita' on her 28th birthday.
Clad in a green saree and red blouse with puffs, Alia looked divine in this old-school/vintage avatar.
Rajamouli took to Twitter and wrote, “Strong-willed and resolvent SITA's wait for Ramaraju will be legendary! Presenting @aliaa08 as #Sita to you all.”
Alia’s co-star Ajay Devgn also shared the look and tweeted, “Her wait will be legendary! Here's @aliaa08 as #Sita, the epitome of strong will and resolve. Wish you a very Happy Birthday Alia!!”
Earlier, Bhatt teased her character of 'Sita' by sharing a glimpse from the movie. The 'Student Of The Year' star hopped on to Instagram and shared a silhouette image of her character as 'Sita'.
The faded image shows Alia sitting at a dark place in front of Lord Ram's idol.
The movie also features superstars Jr NTR, and Ram Charan.
Several actors from overseas including Olivia Morris, Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson have also been roped in for the flick.
Helmed by 'Baahubali,' director SS Rajamouli and produced by DVV Danayya, the much-talked-about film 'RRR,' will release in multiple languages on October 13 this year.