RRR: SS Rajamouli drops first look of Alia Bhatt as 'Sita' on her 28th birthday

Piquing the interests of fans for his much-anticipated film 'RRR', filmmaker SS Rajamouli dropped the first look of Alia Bhatt as 'Sita' on her 28th birthday.

Clad in a green saree and red blouse with puffs, Alia looked divine in this old-school/vintage avatar.

Rajamouli took to Twitter and wrote, “Strong-willed and resolvent SITA's wait for Ramaraju will be legendary! Presenting @aliaa08 as #Sita to you all.”