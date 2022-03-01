'RRR' makers share BTS photo of Ram Charan and Jr NTR ahead of film's release

The makers of 'RRR' on Tuesday released a behind-the-scenes photo of actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

In the photo, they can be seen chilling on grass between their shoot and scrolling their respective phones.

The actors can be seen in their 'Naatu Naatu' dance costumes and laying under shade.

The picture was captioned, 'Scrolling when camera is not rolling ? #MaRRRchIsHere 🔥🌊 #RRR."

After getting postponed multiple times, the makers have finally fixed the release date for SS Rajamouli's directorial.

It is officially the release month for the magnum opus, and hence the makers have braced up the promotional activities.

'RRR - Rise, Roar, Revolt' is undoubtedly one of the most awaited pan-Indian movies, which is slated for a worldwide release on March 25.

'RRR' is produced by DVV Danayya of DVV Entertainments. Jayantilal Gada (PEN) has bagged the theatrical distribution rights across north India and has also bought worldwide electronic rights for all languages. The movie also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn.

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 05:11 PM IST