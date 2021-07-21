'Rot in jail': YouTuber Puneet Kaur alleges Raj Kundra tried to contact her for his app HotShots

YouTuber Puneet Kaur has opened up against arrested businessman Raj Kundra saying he had approached her via social media direct messaging for his mobile app, through which pornography content produced by him was reportedly published.

The YouTuber has further said that after receiving the DM or direct message from Kundra, at first she could not believe that it was actually him who had sent her that message and thought that it might be a spam message.

"Brooooo you OGS remember our verified DM video where he reached out to me for Hotshots? I'm dead," Puneet Kaur wrote on her Instagram story reacting to a news piece talking about Raj Kundra playing a key role in making the Hotshots application.