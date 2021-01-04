'Rooh se Rooh tak': Sushmita Sen's adorable birthday wish for beau Rohman Shawl

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen had an Instagram message for her boyfriend Rohman Shawl on his birthday on Monday.

Sushmita shared a couple of photographs clicked together with Rohman and wrote as caption: "Happyyyyyy Birthday My Babushhhh @rohmanshawl 'Rooh se Rooh tak'. May God bless you with abundance of all that your beautiful heart desires...to know you is to love you!! Here's to your health & happiness always!! We love you #BirthdayBoy Collective hug from Alisah, Renee & yours truly..."