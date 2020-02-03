'Ronnie is back': Makers drop the first poster of Tiger Shroff’s 'Baaghi 3'

After the massive success of Baaghi and Baaghi 2, Tiger Shroff is all set to bring triple the action to fans with Baaghi 3. The makers of the movie have released the first poster of the movie and it is as enticing as ever!
Taking to their social media the makers shared the poster with the caption,
“Against his strongest enemy,
His greatest battle,
Up against a nation,
RONNIE is back! 💪🏻“
#Baaghi3 trailer out on 6th Feb, Thursday
#SajidNadiadwala @iTIGERSHROFF @ShraddhaKapoor @Riteishd @khan_ahmedasas @WardaNadiadwala @NGEMovies @foxstarhindi
The poster has Tiger Shroff facing an army tank with his back towards the viewers and a rifle in his hand.
The poster has created immense buzz already and fans can’t wait to see the trailer which is all set to release on 6th February 2020.
Baaghi 3 is all set to release on 6th March 2020 and has Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles. The movie is produced by Nadiadwala grandson and directed by Ahmed Khan.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)