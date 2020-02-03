'Ronnie is back': Makers drop the first poster of Tiger Shroff’s 'Baaghi 3'

After the massive success of Baaghi and Baaghi 2, Tiger Shroff is all set to bring triple the action to fans with Baaghi 3. The makers of the movie have released the first poster of the movie and it is as enticing as ever!

Taking to their social media the makers shared the poster with the caption,

“Against his strongest enemy,

His greatest battle,

Up against a nation,

RONNIE is back! 💪🏻“

#Baaghi3 trailer out on 6th Feb, Thursday

