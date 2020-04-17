Rohman Shawl's jaw hits the floor as Sushmita Sen balances her body on 'tippi toes'

Sushmita Sen is spending her self-isolation period with her boyfriend Rohman Shawl and daughters Renee, Alisah. The actress has been sharing videos and pictures of her yoga sessions and the latest one had Rohman's jaw on the floor!
The former beauty queen has been sharing glimpses of her yoga sessions where she's seen mastering difficult posses. Sushmita's boyfriend Rohman had recently challenged the 'Main Hoon Na' actress, to attempt a difficult pose. After the actress successfully aced the yoga pose, she took to Instagram to share the pictures. Sushmita captioned the post: "So @rohmanshawl challenged me to attempt this balancing #yogapose ...Guess who’s always up for a challenge!! #yourstruly of course!! wanna try? You can do it!!! I love you guys!!!... hint: straighten your back & tighten your core.”
In another picture, she was seen balancing her body on one foot. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “This one I challenged myself to do!!! body balanced on tippi toes, had to find & align myself with the center of my being!!! of course kept falling off initially... but boy what a feeling it is to find balance & stability after all the failed attempts!! Ah #life..try it... it’s magical!! ...I love you guys!!!"
Boyfriend Rohman Shawl had the sweetest reaction to Sushmita's pictures. Showering praises, he called his girlfriend his inspiration. Rohman wrote, "My Jaw hit the floor when you did this my love !! FYI it’s still lying there on the floor . So proud of you #myinspiration #you"
In her recent live-session on the photo-sharing app, stating her experience during the lockdown, the actor had said, “It’s hard on everybody but now if you ask me, what do I miss the most? Well, working. I miss working. I think world cannot survive on staying in a lockdown. We have to have our purpose back and we have to have a way to remain independent. Let us hope, finally, beginning May, we get back to ourselves and get into action in full force.”
On the work front, after a sabbatical of 10 years, Sushmita Sen will be making her comeback with Disney+ Hotstar's upcoming series, 'Aarya'.
