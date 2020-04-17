Rohman Shawl's jaw hits the floor as Sushmita Sen balances her body on 'tippi toes'

Sushmita Sen is spending her self-isolation period with her boyfriend Rohman Shawl and daughters Renee, Alisah. The actress has been sharing videos and pictures of her yoga sessions and the latest one had Rohman's jaw on the floor!

The former beauty queen has been sharing glimpses of her yoga sessions where she's seen mastering difficult posses. Sushmita's boyfriend Rohman had recently challenged the 'Main Hoon Na' actress, to attempt a difficult pose. After the actress successfully aced the yoga pose, she took to Instagram to share the pictures. Sushmita captioned the post: "So @rohmanshawl challenged me to attempt this balancing #yogapose ...Guess who’s always up for a challenge!! #yourstruly of course!! wanna try? You can do it!!! I love you guys!!!... hint: straighten your back & tighten your core.”