Rohit Shetty urges people to not panic as pets don't spread coronavirus

As misinformation that animals spread coronavirus is causing many pet owners to abandon their dogs, director Rohit Shetty on Sunday took to Instagram to clear the clutter about the issue.

The actor shared an infographic that said, "World Health Organisation has confirmed that dogs can't spread coronavirus. Please don't abandon your pets." Shetty also shared additional information in his caption and urged people to stop the unnecessary desertion of dogs.

"There is no evidence that pets can spread COVID-19. Please do not panic in this situation," he wrote in the caption.