Rohit Shetty, Nikitin Dheer get nostalgic as 'Chennai Express' clocks 8 years

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty is on cloud nine as his Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer 'Chennai Express' completed eight years of its release on Sunday.

Taking to his Instagram story, the director shared a motion poster of the film and wrote: "8 years".

Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, the 2013 film, which was packed with action, romance and comedy, became one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films of all time.

'Chennai Express' was produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Gauri Khan and Karim Morani. It was based on a story by K Subash, with a screenplay written by Yunus Sajawal and dialogues by Farhad-Sajid.