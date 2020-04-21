Rohit Shetty facilitates hotels for policemen fighting against COVID-19

Shetty had previously donated Rs 51 lakh to the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) in order to support the daily wage workers from the film industry in the wake of the national lockdown.

Before Shetty, his "Simmba" star Sonu Sood had offered his hotel in the city for the healthcare workers, including doctors, nurses and the paramedical staff, for stay.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri had also offered their 4-storey personal office space for treating COVID-19 patients.

According to Union Health Ministry, COVID-19 death toll has risen to 590 in the country as the number of cases climb to 18,601.