Rohit Sharma unfollows Anushka Sharma after her cryptic post on Team India’s rift

Opening star Rohit Sharma and Indian skipper Virat Kohli have a bit of a rift going on, however it seems to have deepened after Anushka Sharma’s recent Instagram story. While Rohit had already stopped following Virat on social media, he has now unfollowed the actress too.
The actress reacted to the ongoing rift by posting a note on the photo sharing app which read as, "A wise man once said nothing. Only truth can shake hands with silence in a mess of false appearances."
According to a report in Deccan Chronicle, the cold war between the two senior players started after Rohit and his opening partner Shikhar Dhawan left the management company that was also associated with Kohli.
Talking about the same a source told DC, "There were reports which came out following the World cup about a rift between two senior players in the dressing room, though no names were mentioned. And later there were also reports that one senior player will be under investigation for breaking certain rules. Rumour is that that player could be Rohit Sharma."
Kohli and Sharma can still be seen in snaps together on social media, but off field things haven’t been the same since Team’s loss against New Zealand in World Cup 2019 semifinals.
The tabloid quoted the source saying, "The problem between the two best batsmen started some years ago when Rohit and his opening partner Shikhar Dhawan left the management company that Virat is associated with. At the ICC World Cup 2019, everything appeared hunky-dory until the Indian team’s abrupt exit after the semis."
DC also reported a sports journalist denying the cold war claims and said all's well between them, "Virat is the captain so the team management will have to give more weightage to his opinion and I think they are very good friends."
