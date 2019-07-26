Rohit Sharma unfollows Anushka Sharma after her cryptic post on Team India’s rift

According to a report in Deccan Chronicle, the cold war between the two senior players started after Rohit and his opening partner Shikhar Dhawan left the management company that was also associated with Kohli.

Talking about the same a source told DC, "There were reports which came out following the World cup about a rift between two senior players in the dressing room, though no names were mentioned. And later there were also reports that one senior player will be under investigation for breaking certain rules. Rumour is that that player could be Rohit Sharma."

Kohli and Sharma can still be seen in snaps together on social media, but off field things haven’t been the same since Team’s loss against New Zealand in World Cup 2019 semifinals.