Rohini Iyer House Party: This star-studded groupie is blinding the internet

Celebrity publicist and B-towns famous friend, Rohini Iyer hosted a house party on Saturday and it was a starry affair. From Deepika Padukone to Kartik Aaryan, all the Bollywood biggies were a paert of this bash.

The pictures have been doing rounds on the internet since last night and this one group selfie has caught everyone's attention.

In the picture Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Yami Gautam, Aditi Rao Hydari, Raveena Tandone, Taapsee Pannu, Nushrat Bharuch, Huma Qureshi, Tahira Kashyao and a few other are happily posing for the camera.

This groupie is so star-studded it's blinding us.

Here's the picture: