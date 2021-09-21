'Rohanpreet and I haven't thought about having a baby': Neha Kakkar finally puts pregnancy rumours to rest

Amid rumours that she is expecting her first child with husband Rohanpreet Singh, singer Neha Kakkar recently said that they have not yet thought about starting a family.

Neha put the rumours about her pregnancy to rest during her recent appearance on 'Dance Deewane 3'.

During the episode, Neha lauded contestant Gunjan for her act and said, "Rohu aur maine abhi socha nahi hai baby ka but agar kabhi baby kare toh hum chahenge ki Gunjan jaisi ho (Rohanpreet and I have not thought about having a baby yet but if we have one, we would want her to be just like Gunjan)."

Last year, Neha and Rohanpreet sparked pregnancy rumours after she shared a picture of them together, in which she was seen cradling what appeared to be a baby bump. However, it was soon revealed to be a still from their music video, 'Khyaal Rakhya Kar'.

The lovebirds tied the knot in October 2020 with a wedding ceremony in Delhi and reception in Chandigarh.

Neha and Rohanpreet are quite active on Instagram and they often upload funny, adorable videos. They also openly express their love for each other on social media.

The coupe first met while shooting for the music video of 'Nehu Da Vyah' in August 2020 and fell head over heels in love with each other.

Professionally, they’ve collaborated on two songs - 'Khayaal Rakhya Kar' and 'Nehu Da Vyaah'.

Neha started off by participating in the singing reality show 'Indian Idol season 2', but did not make it to the winning league. Fast-forward to the present and she was one of the judges on the same show.

In 2019, she also made it to the Forbes celebrity top 100 list and bagged the 29th spot by earning Rs 25 crore that year.

Meanwhile, Rohanpreet had participated in the reality show ‘India’s Rising Star season 2’ and emerged as the first runner-up. He then appeared as a contestant on the reality show 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' featuring Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra.

Published on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 10:49 AM IST