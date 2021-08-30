'Rohan Shrestha has not asked for Shraddha Kapoor's hand': Shakti Kapoor on daughter's wedding rumours

Amid rumours of Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor's wedding to celebrity photographer Rohan Shrestha, her father Shakti Kapoor rubbished the reports and said that Rohan has not asked for Shraddha’s hand in marriage.

The veteran actor, in an interaction with Spotboye, said that Rohan is a family friend and their families have known each other for years. He said that Rohan often visits them, but has never asked him for Shraddha’s hand in marriage.

Shakti added that if Shraddha choses someone as her life partner, he will 'readily agree'. However, Shraddha and Siddhant are currently focusing on their careers, the actor said.

"Marriage is an important decision and the way people are breaking up, it bothers me sometimes. One has to be sure before making a decision like that," he told the portal.

Rumours of Shraddha dating Rohan have been doing rounds for a while, and there were also reports that they are planning to take their relationship to the next level, and tie the knot.

Recently, actress Padmini Kohlhapwas asked to comment about her niece’s plans to tie the knot. She said, “Marriage, wow! That’s a strange question (she too giggled) agar waisa hoga toh khabar mil jaigi (if she plans to get married, you’ll come to know).

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha is currently shooting Luv Ranjan's next with Ranbir Kapoor. It will release on Holi, 18th March 2022.

The shooting of the yet untitled rom-com commenced this January in Delhi. Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor have been paired together for the first time in this film. The film also stars Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor.

Shraddha has also been signed for a three-film franchise based on the popular tele-series Nagin, to be directed by Vishal Furia and produced by Nikhil Dwivedi.

Published on: Monday,August 30, 2021, 02:41 PM IST