'Rock on' actor Purab Kohli reveals he and family tested positive for coronavirus in London, shares detailed post about symptoms

'Rock On!!' actor Purab Kohli on Tuesday revealed that he and his family had tested positive for the novel coronavirus in London. In a detailed Instagram post, Purab shared his and his entire family's symptoms and said that COVID-19 is "pretty similar to a regular flu with a stronger cough and a feeling of breathlessness."

The Instagram post had a detailed description of all the symptoms that Purab Kohli, his wife Lucy and daughter Inaya suffered. Sharing the news he wrote, "Hey guys, we’ve just had a flu and given our symptoms our GP says we were down with Covid 19."

"Inaya got it first and very mild. A cough and a cold for two days. Then Lucy got it more in the chest, quite similar to the cough symptom everyone has been talking about. Then me, i got a solid cold for one day which was horrid then it vanished and this irritating cough set in for 3 days. Three of us had only mild 100-101 temperatures and fatigue. Osian got it last with a 104 fever for 3 nights. Also a runny nose and a slight cough. His fever disappeared only on his 5th day," the 'Airlift' actor added.