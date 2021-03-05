'Roadies' star Rannvijay Singha expecting second child with wife Prianka

Rannvijay and his wife Prianka Vohra, who tied the knot in 2014, welcomed their daughter Kainaat in January 2017.

In an interview, the 'London Dreams' actor had said that being a parent is about perfecting the balancing act.

“Being a parent is about perfecting the balancing act. I see my wife doing it all the time."

“I have more patience. I watch more cartoons. And I can melt like butter on a hot griddle when my daughter throws her arms around me,” he'd added.

On the work front, he recently wrapped up the shooting of 'MTV Splitsvilla 13' in Kerala.