'Roadies' star Rannvijay Singha expecting second child with wife Prianka

Actor and television host Rannvijay Singha and his wife Prianka Vohra are expecting their second child together. The couple, who are parents to baby girl Kainaat, shared the news with their fans through Instagram.
Sharing a family picture, where he's seen touching his wife's baby bump, the 'Roadies' fame wrote, "Missing the three of you so much... #satnamwaheguru @priankasingha @singhakainaat."
Hinting at the pregnancy, Prianka also posted a video with Kainaat and wrote: "The 3 of us are missing you @rannvijaysingha .. Can't wait to see you soon! Satnam Waheguru."
Reacting to the announcement, Raghu Ram wrote: "So much love for all 4 of you!"
"Rannnn , Prianka , kai .... congratulations," commented Neha Dhupia, who's also a part of MTV 'Roadies'.
Former reality show contestants Varun Sood, Samyukta Hegde and Divya Aggarwal were among the others who congratulated the couple.
Rannvijay and his wife Prianka Vohra, who tied the knot in 2014, welcomed their daughter Kainaat in January 2017.
In an interview, the 'London Dreams' actor had said that being a parent is about perfecting the balancing act.
“Being a parent is about perfecting the balancing act. I see my wife doing it all the time."
“I have more patience. I watch more cartoons. And I can melt like butter on a hot griddle when my daughter throws her arms around me,” he'd added.
On the work front, he recently wrapped up the shooting of 'MTV Splitsvilla 13' in Kerala.
