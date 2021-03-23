RJ Anmol shares pic of Amrita Rao breastfeeding baby boy; calls it 'most beautiful sight'

Actress Amrita Rao and her husband Anmol, who tied the knot in 2016, welcomed a baby boy in November, last year.
On Monday, RJ Anmol took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of the 'Vivaah' actress breastfeeding their five-month-old and called it the 'most beautiful sight'.
The pictures shows Amrita facing her back towards the camera as she feeds the baby and she looks at him with a smile on her face.
Sharing it, he wrote: "Amrita Feeding Veer is the Most Beautiful Sight for Me Every Day...its so Surreal, So Magical... almost Godly!"
"Its the Toughest Duty - All Night, All Day & She does it with a Smile on her face... to see Mother & Baby bond in a different way... I Salute You, I Salute My Mother & EVERY MOTHER on this Planet...
Why wait for Mother’s Day, I Say," he added with a heart emojis.
Check out the post here:
The couple has named their son Veer.
Amrita had revealed that she is nine-month pregnant, in October 2019, by posting a cute photo posing with Anmol while cradling her baby bump. This is Amrita and Anmol's first child.
"Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol welcomed a baby boy this morning. Both the mother and baby are healthy and doing well.
"The family is ecstatic and both Amrita and RJ Anmol thank everyone for their wishes and blessings," their statement read.
Talking about Amrita Rao's emotional reaction on seeing her baby boy, her sister Preetika told IANS, "Amrita, who looked gorgeous all throughout her pregnancy phase, was pretty relieved on finally getting to see her baby hale and hearty. She was planning to have a baby post the shooting of her last movie 'Thackeray', and finally it was a dream-come-true moment for her."