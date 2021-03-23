RJ Anmol shares pic of Amrita Rao breastfeeding baby boy; calls it 'most beautiful sight'

Actress Amrita Rao and her husband Anmol, who tied the knot in 2016, welcomed a baby boy in November, last year.

On Monday, RJ Anmol took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of the 'Vivaah' actress breastfeeding their five-month-old and called it the 'most beautiful sight'.

The pictures shows Amrita facing her back towards the camera as she feeds the baby and she looks at him with a smile on her face.

Sharing it, he wrote: "Amrita Feeding Veer is the Most Beautiful Sight for Me Every Day...its so Surreal, So Magical... almost Godly!"

"Its the Toughest Duty - All Night, All Day & She does it with a Smile on her face... to see Mother & Baby bond in a different way... I Salute You, I Salute My Mother & EVERY MOTHER on this Planet...

Why wait for Mother’s Day, I Say," he added with a heart emojis.

Check out the post here: