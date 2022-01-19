RJ Anmol reveals he was insecure while dating Amrita Rao - watch video

Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol have been setting out relationship goals as they take the audiences through their love story with - ‘Couple Of Things’. Their show is becoming popular by the day and the fans can’t stop pouring their love on social media.

After sharing details of their fairytale journey, the couple decided to share the not-so-perfect aspects of their relationship and how they tackled it.

In Episode 12 of their series, the duo sat down for a one on one chat to speak about their insecurities and differences over the years. During this conversation, Amrita and Anmol disclose with us their secrets to a healthy and happy relationship.

From Anmol talking about his insecurities of dating a bonafide star back then to how acceptance and communication with your partner are important, the episode is a guide for all the young couples out there.

Sharing their thoughts on the episode, they say, “Its the Love of Our fans, that got us comfortable on opening up like this. We are sharing these Insecurities for the 1st Time Ever. Infact, our Families will also see us talking these things for the 1st time. We hope our journey of ups and some downs, helps all the couples out there to unapologetically fall in love.”

Watch the full episode here:

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 03:01 PM IST